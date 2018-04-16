Murder suspect Chanthunya seeks bail, hearing on Thursday

Businessman Misozi Chanthunya, who remains prime suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Zimbabwean ex-girlfriend Linda Gasa in 2010, is seeking bail from custody and his application will be heard at High Court in Zomba.

Chanthyunya, who was recently extradited from South Africa, is currently on remand at Chichimutaz Prison in Blantyre.

“There is a bail hearing that is happening on the 19th which is Thursday and his lawyer will make an application,” said Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs spokesperson Pilirani Masanjala.

Masanjala said there has been “progress” in the case since the arrival of Chanthunya in the ocuntry last month.

In January this year, High Court in Lilongwe dismissed an application for bail or discharge by Chanthunya.

In dismissing the application, High Court judge Chifundo Kachale described the application as misguided and rejected his arguments that the State was taking too long to prosecute Chanthunya when the protracted extradition fight to Malawi was a result of his own making.

JudgeEsmie Chonbo recused herself in the bail bid, citing “phone calls” she had received in connection with the case.

The court in South Africa granted the extradition order in September 2014, but before it could be effected, Chanthunya challenged the order but recently gave up to come to Malawi and face justice.

Chanthunya went on the run in 2010 not long after the body of Gasa was found entombed under concrete at the Chanthunyas private cottage in Monkey Bay, Mangochi.

Interpol captured him in Rustenburg, South Africa on January 23 2012 after being on the run for 17 months.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :