Chanco MCP Wing launches women’s league

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) wing at Chancellor College has launched a movement dubbed Chanco MCP women’s league, aimed at encouraging young women to fully participate in politics and development of the country.

Speaking during the function on Saturday at Chancellor College in Zomba, Easten region women’s league second vice chairperson Nodia Manda said she was excited to see young girls so thirsty to do politics under the banner of Malawi congress party.

“Honestly speaking, I am very excited to see how passionate young women are, when it comes to politics, through these young women I can see a party full of strong women who are able to propel Malawi congress party and be able to provide solutions to burning issues within and outside the party”, he said

Manda encouraged the members who have joined the movement to be disciplined, saying Malawi congress party believes in the four corner stones which include loyalty, obedience, discipline and unity and that they should also focus on building the country not fighting political battles.

Chanco MCP wing vice president Mayeselo Maloya said they have introduced the movement as a way of empowering women to fully participate in politics and necessitate positive change in different portfolios in the party and the country at large.

“We want women to participate in politics for change, as Chanco MCP wing we are geared to push the vision and Mission of our party forward so that come 2019, we will sing a song of praise after making chakwera president”, she said

Maloya said apart from politics the movement will also be involved in charity and social work.

Before the actual event, early in the morning the movement members were engaged in sweeping exercise at Zomba main Market.

