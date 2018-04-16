MP Lunguzi demand council officials transfer

April 16, 2018 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Members of parliament in Dedza are up in arms, demanding the transfer of all district council officials for their failure to account for K100 million development money.

Lunguzi: There is a mess

Dedza south east MP Juliana Lunguzi said the government provided K60 million for drilling of boreholes in the district and K40 million for constituency development fund.

“But the money is no-where to be seen. When we asked the DC, we were told the money has been used elsewhere, this is a mess, our development projects have stalled,” said Lunguzi.

Dedza central MP Daniel Chiwere and Dedza south west MP Clement Mlombwa concurred with Lunguzi and demanded that the district commissioner and his team be removed from the district.

This comes barely a week after Health minister Atupele Muluzi said there was gross mismanagement at Dedza district council following the council’s decision to use Dedza District Hospital budget for other purposes.

In an interview, the district commissioner Elsie Tembo said it was not true that the council has misused the development money.

“We receive the CDF quarterly, therefore we will give the MPs as soon as we get it,” said Tembo.

Hospital staff in the district protested against the council’s continued misuse and mismanagement of the health budget in the district.

Khima
Guest
Khima

Sad, Sad and more Sad, why do we believe in transferring culprits or suspected culprits instead of engaging audits to find the real truth and also prosecute them? Councils must not be given new budget allocation until audited reports have been produced and verified, simple…

16 minutes ago

