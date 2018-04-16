DPP gurus endorse Mutharika for another term ‘whether Satan wants it or not’: No contest at convention

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leaders including Secretary General Greselder Jeffrey have declared President Peter Mutharika the party’s torch bearer vfor the second term in the forthcoming 2019 Tripartite Elections “whether Satan wants it or not.”

Jeffery told a rally at Livingston’s in Rumphi that President Mutharika will be the DPP torch bearer in the 2019 polls .

She dismissed those who argue that the 79-year-old Mutharika will be a liability to his party in next year’s general elections on account of his old age. The critics say the President should retire at the end of his current five-year term and allow his 45-year-old Vice-President Saulos Chilima to contest on the governing DPP’s ticket.

Outspoken DPP Secretary General told party supporters to “spit” every time they hear on radio anybody talking against Mutharuka’s Candidacy.

Jeffrey said Mutharika deserves another term for doing a remarkable job in the first term.

“I want to tell you that all bigger development projects are in the North, not in the other regions. So, I want to ask you to provide support to Mutharuka. when rain falls, there are so many complaints.

“If you hear on radio fyofyonyo fyofyonyo, just be spitting! The person representing DPP in 2019, whether Satan wants it or not, is Professor Arthur Peter Mutharuka!”

“Mvula ikamagwa kuchuluka zoliralira ndiye mukamamva m’mawailesi kuti fyofyonyo- fyofyonyo muzingomvera [There is so much talk around this issue. But you know the truth]. Our candidate is President Peter Mutharika,” Jeffrey said

Jeffrey said all district governors from the North have endorsed Mutharika’s candidacy, insisting APM will be their torchbearer come 2019.

Northern Region governor Kenneth Sanga also confirmed the region has backed Mutharika, saying they will go to convention to officially declare him the torch bearer.

“Mutharika must stand for the second time up to 2024,” Sanga said.

He said DPP will handle presidential succession in 2023 when Mutharika will be close to end his final mandatory term.

Sanga said Mutharika will go unopposed at the convention, saying there will be no contest because “Mutharika must stand for the second time.”

He said: “Madam SG, whether someone likes it or not our presidential candidate is Peter Mutharika. If you can go to Ekwendeni, Khondowe or Rula, you still meet some people who are mad. This means you still hear some people making impractical decisions but, for us, we already agreed that our president will continue till 2024.”

Minister of Transport Jappie Mhango said Mutharika will lead the DPP in the elections and retaliated what DPP Eastern Region vice-president Bright Msaka said that the choice of a running mate remains a presidential choice.

Mutharika’s in-law, former first lady Callista Mutharika, openly declared that the party would lose if President Mutharika vies for the second term.

Callista has been supported by DPP’s national youth director Louis Ngalande and lawmaker Bob Kalindo who habe cautioned Mutharika to tread carefully on representing the party in the 2019 polls, stating that he is too old for the job.

But Finance, Economic Planning and Development Minister Goodall Gondwe yesterday said running the President’s office and government affairs is serious business that requires old people who have experience and not ‘babies’ who are novices in State matters.

