British Olympic champion Holmes to visit Malawi for sporting challenge, charity

Colonel Dame Kelly Holmes (DBE mil), a retired British middle distance athlete, will visit Malawi from 4th to 13th October 2018 for a series of sporting and charitable events.

Among the highlights, she will take part in a sporting master class in Blantyre where she is expected to deliver a motivational talk to a group of sports men and women on how to succeed on the global stage and promote minority sports.

Holmes will take on the Orbis 2018 Challenge: running Mulanje Mountain, cycling across Zomba Plateau, and kayaking on Lake Malawi; and will work with Orbis Expeditions in launching ‘Sport with a Purpose’ – a new campaign aimed at raising awareness of key organisations working towards improving nutrition in Malawi.

She will also interact with a cast of sports personalities and officials from government and the corporate world at a reception hosted by the British High Commission in Blantyre.

The trip by Colonel Dame Kelly Holmes is being run in partnership between Orbis Expeditions, UK, and The Responsible Safari Co., Malawi.

Commenting on Kelly Holmes’ visit to Malawi, the British High Commissioner Ms Holly Tett said: “We’re really delighted to have the inspirational Colonel Dame Kelly Holmes coming to Malawi. Through her visit she will showcase Malawi as a premier destination for sports tourism to her large UK following.”

Tett said from running on Mulanje Mountain, to cycling across Zomba Plateau and kayaking on the beautiful lake, she will show Malawi off in all its splendour, whilst also raising funds for charities that are focused on improving nutrition.

She will also promote sporting links that have historically been strong between the UK and Malawi, including by meeting leaders of various sporting disciplines and sharing tips for succeeding in competitive sports, according to Tett.

Holmes born in 1970 is a retired British middle distance athlete that specialised in the 800 metres and 1500 metres events and won a gold medal for both distances at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens. She set British records in numerous events and still holds the records over the 600, 800 and 1000 metre distances.

She was recently made an honorary Colonel of the British Army following the approval by Her Majesty Queen.

