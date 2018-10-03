TNM hailed on Lake of Stars partnership

The organisers of Lake of Stars (LoS) Festival have hailedMalawi’s premier mobile network provider, TNM Plc, for its unwavering commitment towards local arts through its contribution for this year’s festival which ended on the early hours of Monday at Kabumba Hotel in Salima.

TNM Plc was LoS official telecommunications network provider and as part of its obligation towards the festival, which stated on September 28to 30 the company contributed K8.8 million.

Speaking during the official opening ceremony on Saturday which was graced by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism, Henry Mussa, Lake of Stars’ Operations Manager Yolanda Ng’oma thanked TNM and other partners for coming forward to support this year’s event.

“Honourable minister let me take this opportunity to thank TNM and other partners for the support towards this year’s event without them the festival wouldn’t have been a success and as organisers we are excited with the partnership,” Ng’oma said.

TNM’s Public Relations and Sponsorship Manager, Limbani Nsapato, described the festival as a success and the company is looking forward to sponsoring future events.

“This has been a great festival and as a company we believe the investment was worthyit because LoScreates an opportunity for local artists to share a stage with international artists. The components of the festival are central to Malawian culture hence TNM as a truly Malawian mobile network is always committed to supporting that,” said Nsapato.

Nsapato added that the support to the event is also one-way of TNM’s gesture of contributing to growth of the country’s arts and tourism sector.

“TNM is Malawi’s own and pioneering integrated ICT company and the Lake of Stars Arts Festival is committed to promoting the country as one of the top tourist destinations through events and obviously we are looking forward to partner the festival in the years to come,” he said.

During the three-day event, TNM interacted with patrons through different sporting activities which included volleyball, beach soccer, bawo, tag of war and TNM has got talent competition.

The official mobile partners splashed out different goodies to over 200 winners of the sporting activities.

The prizes included boombox speakers, external drive, MiFi, flash discs, TNM branded t-shirts, caps and drinking bottles.

Kenya’s popular afro-pop group Sauti Sol, Major Lazer,powerful Malawian acts such as Fredokiss, Faith Mussa, Theo Thomson, Kim of Diamonds, George Kalukusha, Madalisto Band, Suffix, Forus Crew, KBG, DJ Bubblegum, Its Friday and Drew Moyo took to the stage.

A number of acts from Europe also joined the line-up, including German group, Makatumbe Band and Scotland’s Michael Pedersen.

This year the LoS celebrated its 15th anniversary of the critically acclaimed festival since inception.

