Another student wins in Airtel Bandulo Bandulo promotion

A 22 year old secondary school student Edwin Chizumila and nurse Moreen Mkweza (26) are overnight millionaires after winning 1 million kwacha each in the sixth draw of Airtel Malawi Bandulo Bandulo promotion held early this week at the company’s headquarters in Lilongwe.

Chizumila becomes second if not third student to win in the competition.

Chizumila learns at Faith Secondary School in Chitipa and Mkweza works at Phalombe Health Centre.

In the Bandulo Bandulo promotion, Airtel subscribers simply buy the various internet bundles offered by the premier mobile operator to stand a chance of becoming millionaires like Chizumila and Mkweza.

At every draw, 70 other lucky subscribers win 10,000 kwacha each and 70 others win 4G Mifi Routers each.

Speaking at this week’s draw, Airtel Corporate Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility Manager Norah Chavula Chirwa said the Bandulo Bandulo promotion has now reached its most exciting moment and urged more subscribers to participate.

Reacting to their winning, both Chizumila and Mkweza expressed their happiness at the good news and said they were eagerly looking forward to having the money.

Following the sixth draw, 12 people have so far become millionaires.

According to Chirwa, the promotion intends to make 28 millionaires at its end.