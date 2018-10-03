SDA Church says focused to support govt on SDGs 

Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church has vowed to continue supporting government in the provision of social services to contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country.

The church’s announcement was made Saturday during the North Malawi Conference celebrations and official opening of the new multimillion office complex at Mchengawutuba in Mzuzu.

The church in the region was celebrating that it has changed its status from being a North Malawi Field (NMF) to North Malawi Conference (NMC) which means that the church in the region has now powers to make its own administrative decisions but still under Malawi Union Conference which is a national body of the church in the country.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, Malawi Union Conference President of the Seventh Day Adventist Church Pastor Frackson Kuyama said the church is committed to supporting government to fulfil SDGs for the common good.

“As a church our core mission is to preach the gospel and to meet the needs of the people that’s why we have various ministries in the church including women, youth and children ministries among others just to make sure that we provide social services to all groups of people in the society.

“We believe as a church it is important that we work hand in hand with government in uplifting lives of the people as such we have mission hospitals, schools both primary, secondary and tertiary institutions and various departments in the church that take care of the needy including elderly, orphans and vulnerable children,” said Kuyama.

He added that as the church is growing bigger and bigger he will ensure that the church also expand its social services across the country so that more people are reached spiritually, physically and mentally.

In his sermon, Professor of World Mission at Andrews University of the SDA church in United States of America Dr Gorden Doss who was the guest of honour challenged church members to be vigilant in preaching the gospel to the end of the world in readiness of the second coming of Jesus Christ.

“I am very excited with the tremendous growth of the church in Malawi since 1958 when my father was the first North Malawi Field President, it is by God’s grace that we have come this far.

“I therefore, urge my fellow members to strengthen their efforts in spreading the good news so that all people repent and receive salvation,” said Doss.

The SDA church in the Northern Region was established in 1928 with its first mission at Luwazi in Nkhata-Bay district and now the region has over ninety thousand baptized church members.

SDA Church vows to continue supporting government towards SDGs.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :