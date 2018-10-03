Fifa boss Infantino congratulates Nyamilandu

President of world football governing body FIFA , Gianni Infantino has taken his turn to congratulate Football Assoiation of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Macmillan Nyamilandu Manda following his recent election to the FIFA Council.
In a letter copied to Confederation of African Football (CAF) signed by Infantino himself and seen by Nyasa Times, the FIFA President reiterates his warmest congratulations to Walter on his election as CAF member on the FIFA Council at the 12th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly held in Sharm El Sheikh.
“I have no doubt that your considerable experience, combined with your management and sports knowledge and your human qualities, will help you to overcome all future challenges in the service of the world football community,” says Infantino in the letter.
“I look forward to working with you and seeing you next month at the next FIFA Council meeting in Kigali, at the latest,” concludes the letter.
While many Malawians are congratulating Walter on his election, some are saying the success is solely his and not for the nation as he has nothing to show regarding achievements as FAM President.
Amene akudana ndi chipambano cha walter ndi anthu aja aulesi ansanje osayamika olimbikila kuti muhu atule pansi udindo chifukwa ulamuliro wake saakumvesetsa pokhala kuti ali ndi mamina mmutu. zikanakhala ndale ndikanati ndi a mcp ndi prsident wao komanso abosalomu chilima ofera nkhondo ya abale, komanso atolankhani opusa ngati bryan banda komanso mbalame kasakula wamanthongo mmaso komanso mafinya mu ubongo kulimbana ndi ma professor ngati peter kuti atule pansi udindo. Akasakula akuti angalamulire dziko bwino and yeti zikuwakanika kulemba nkhano mothyakuka, chonco angathe otsogoleri wa dziko? Bravo Walte Nyamilandu, you have made us proud.
Stupid analysis coming from lazy bone cardet wa DPP …what is the relationship between your dull comment and those people you’re referring to.