Fifa boss Infantino congratulates Nyamilandu

President of world football governing body FIFA , Gianni Infantino has taken his turn to congratulate Football Assoiation of Malawi (FAM) president Walter Macmillan Nyamilandu Manda following his recent election to the FIFA Council.

In a letter copied to Confederation of African Football (CAF) signed by Infantino himself and seen by Nyasa Times, the FIFA President reiterates his warmest congratulations to Walter on his election as CAF member on the FIFA Council at the 12th CAF Extraordinary General Assembly held in Sharm El Sheikh.

“I have no doubt that your considerable experience, combined with your management and sports knowledge and your human qualities, will help you to overcome all future challenges in the service of the world football community,” says Infantino in the letter.

“I look forward to working with you and seeing you next month at the next FIFA Council meeting in Kigali, at the latest,” concludes the letter.

While many Malawians are congratulating Walter on his election, some are saying the success is solely his and not for the nation as he has nothing to show regarding achievements as FAM President.

