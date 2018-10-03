Prophet Banda launches Church of Miracle in Karonga

Prophet Jackson Banda who is a Malawian but based in South Africa has launched his ministry in Karonga the northern border district of Malawi in order to win souls to God.

Named Church of Miracle House of Prayer of all Nations, Prophet Banda said his six years old established ministry has over ten branches in South Africa.

According to Banda, he decided to to launch his ministry in Malawi particularly Uliwa trading center in Karonga because it is close to his home [Hara] apart from being the area where he received God’s call while young.

“A mad man in our village revealed to me, my parents and some around villagers that I will be a great Prophet of God. However I saw this coming true in 90’s while in South Africa and as of now I have over ten branches since I established my ministry in 2013,” said Banda.

On how Malawians welcomed his ministry, the prophet expressed his happiness with the hospitality.

“I was not expecting this huge number of people and to say the truth I am shocked and happy. Malawians should expect more from this ministry apart from receiving their prophecy, healings and casting out demons. Through the ministry we shall carry some charitable works,” he revealed.

The launch which occurred during a three days crusade at Unique Private School hall was also graced by the country’s renowned gospel singer Princes Chisulo and Maggie Mangani among others.

During the launch, number of the participants were prophesied and casted out their demons apart from turning their lives to God.

