Chanco to elect new students Union office bearers on Friday

Chancellor College (Chanco), a Constituent College of the University of Malawi, will on Friday, 5th October, vote for new executive that is going to man the students Union in the next year as the term for 2017/2018 Students Union has ended.

Among the candidates, Kennedy Ganthu is vying for presidency pledging to make sure there is hygiene in hostels, no student is withdrawn on financial grounds, to create special needs students fund and to make sure there is an increase funding from loans board.

“I am ready to serve the Union with all my heart, people should vote for me and they will not regret”, he said

Vin Srlocha Kachingwe is also vying for presidency and said once voted into power he will serve the students Union of Chancellor College (SUCC) with passion and integrity, making sure that the Students welfare is a priority.

“I am not going to say much but my actions will speak louder once Chanco intellectuals have voted for me as a Students Union president”, he said.

On other positions, Margret Mtisunge Chituwa will face Whitney Chikopa on the position of the Vice President; Brian JB Banda is vying for the position of Entertainment Director (ED) and will face Alfred Bouncy Kaambankadzanja, while Janine Nangwale will face Chawanangwa Malanga aka Nthonthwa on the position of Vice Entertainment Director.

Okhifi Elmos Dimba will face Blessings Singano on the position of Sports Director as Chester Phiri,Misheki Banda and Chisomo Kaliati are campaigning for the position of UMSU representative among others.

The following are some names of students vying for the position of Committee member; Julius Chimbalanga, Binuel Ace Phale, Geofrey Maulidi and Alex Banda.

The outgoing Students Union President Raphael Nedi said he looking forward to see new students union that will take over the office and has wished all the contesters nothing but the best.

