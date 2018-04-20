Brother, sister robbed on their way to South Africa, abandoned at Mwanza Border

Two adults are stranded at Mwanza Border on their way to South Africa (SA) as unidentified man whom they were travelling with robbed them of K200, 000 and disappeared.

The two, Donnex Kaliati, 32, and his sister Merlia Kaliati, 21, who comes from Kabwere Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Mwambo in Zomba and have a brother who works in South Africa and were going to settle there with him.

Kaliati said that the two trusted this stranger because he last year delivered to them some goods from their brother in SA.

“This man informed us that our brother wants us to go with him to South Africa so that we too can secure jobs.

“As such, our relatives helped us by borrowing money from other people to process passports for two people while our brother sent transport and upkeep money. Our parents passed away while we were still young,” he explained.

Kaliati said they left Zomba on Monday to meet the brother’s friend in Blantyre to depart for South Africa.

“As we reached Lunzu, he told us to spend a night there while he went back to Blantyre to attend to other things,” he pointed.

On the day of their fate, they all boarded a mini bus in Blantyre for Mwanza Border with the man claiming that they would proceed with him by track from Mwanza Border to South Africa.

He said as they were drawing close to the border at around 9:00 am, he asked the two to drop.

“We were asked to surrender to him my phone and our cash K200, 000 meant for our upkeep in South Africa, claiming that he wanted to change it into foreign currency,” Kaliati narrated.

“We waited for him at a certain shop where we were told to sit from that time till 8:00 pm he never returned,” he pointed out.

According to Kaliati, he was forced to sale some of his belongings to find some money for accommodation at a rest house at the boma.

The following morning on Wednesday, the matter was reported to Mwanza Police that escorted them to Mwanza District Social Welfare office.

“Our incident should be a lesson to others that they should not travel or partner with someone they doesn’t know very well,” said Kaliati.

Assistant Social Welfare for Mwanza, Henderson Kathumba said that his office assisted the two by mobilizing transport money for them to go back home.

“Let me warn people travelling abroad to use public and credible means of transport to avoid such consequences,” he warned.

Mwanza Police Station Publicist, Edwin Kaunda confirmed the development and revealed that such incidences were common in the Malawi-Mozambique border district.

