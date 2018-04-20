Needy student Zitha Kalole appeals for education support

It seems government and other partners have a lot of work to do in as far as assisting underprivileged children in need of support for their education is concerned.

Nearly every day, some needy students are seen knocking at doors of government offices and other development partners and in numerous media outlets, articles are seen highlighting the plight of such students.

Malawi News Agency (Mana) in Chikwawa on Thursday bumped into one needy 24 year old Zitha Kalole, who is currently loafing at home despite being selected to start her tertiary education at Zomba Vocational Training Centre in Nutrition and Food Security on self boarding.

“I come from Kampala Village in Traditional Authority Chikumbu in Mulanje district. I did my secondary school education at Providence in the district where I managed to score 22 points in 2013 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams,” she said.

According to Kalole, she obtained the following points in her MSCE; Mathematics 3, Biology 4, Chichewa 4, Physical Science 4, Geography 5 and 3 in Bible Knowledge.

“From the point of getting my results in 2013, I kept trying to apply for the University of Malawi but was never selected,” she added.

Kalole claimed that she lost both parents when she was young and it was her aunt who used to pay for her school fees while at Providence Secondary School. She said, however, that her aunt cannot afford to have enrolled for tertiary education.

“All I need now is someone who can take me through my education even if it means we enter into an agreement that after completing my studies, I should pay the money after securing a job,” she pleaded.

“I was supposed to start school at Zomba Vocational Training School on April 2, 2018 but I have not yet reported due to financial hiccups,” Kalole lamented.

Kalole needs is K10, 000 for boarding per month, K100, 000 fees per semester, upkeep allowance of K15, 000 per month, K5, 000 registration fee, as well as K2, 000 for the student ID and student union fee of K500.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :