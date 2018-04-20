Man killed for sexually assaulting women using magic in Lilongwe

A 44 year old man has been killed in Lilongwe for allegedly molesting women using magic at Area 50 location in the capital Lilongwe.

Kanengo Police Public Relations Officer Sub-Inspector Laban Makalani identified the deceased as Masauko Koshoni.

Makalani said the man was caught while attempting to sexually assualt a married woman in Area 50 who was sleeping beside her husband at around 0400hrs on Wednesday.

“After the matter was reported to our station that Koshoni has been killed, we visited the scene of the incident where we took the victim to Area 25 Health Centre and he was pronounced dead upon arrival” said Makalani.

According to reports, several women have been complaining that they have lately been sexually molested magically in the area before late Koshoni was killed.

One alleged victim, who wished to remain anonymous, gave an account on how she got raped through magic,

A case of murder has been opened according to Makalani who has further advised the general public against taing the law into their hands.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :