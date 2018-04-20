Chiefs denounce April 27 demo, say CSOs have no powers to reverse K4bn funding

Traditional leaders from the south and eaatern regions have urged Malawians not to take part in the much touted April 27 2018 demonstrations civil society organisations (CSOs) are planning to hold demanding cancellation of disbursement of K4 billion fund for parliamentarians.

The CSOs argue that the K4 billion allocation is illegal and not in the best interest of Malawians; hence, the need to immediately cancel it and they are demanding the resignation of Cabinet ministers Goodall Gondwe (Finance, Economic Planning and Development) and Kondwani Nankhumwa (Local Government and Rural Development).

But the chiefs, under the banner of the Chief Council and led by Paramount Chiefs Kawinga of Machinga, Lundu of Chikwawa and Ngolongoliwa of Thyolo, also observed that nobody cannot cancel the allocations because Parliament already approved Minister of Finance to spend these resources in line with the Public Finance Management Act.

The Paramount Chiefs were flanked by Senior Chiefs Lukwa (Kasungu), Chowe (Machinga), Chikumbu (Mulanje), Mphuka (Chiradzulu), Kapeni (Blantyre), Chikowi (Zomba), Nkanda Mulanje), Chamba (Zomba), Nazombe (Phalombe), Chitera (Chiradzulu), Nankumba (Phalombe), Mulumbe, Mpama (Chiradzulu), Chimaliro (Thyolo); and Traditional Authorities Kaduya (Phalombe), Mlauli (Mwanza), Govati (Neno), Kuntaja (Blantyre), Chigaru (Blantyre), and Liwonde (Machinga), among others.

Addressing journalists at Mtunda Wosema, Paramount Ngolongoliwa’s Headquarters, Kawinga said the funds were passed in Parliament and that the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have no powers to reverse the appropriation law approved by Parliament.

Kawinga further spoke against calls for Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe and Local government minister Kondwani Nankhumwa to resign and the upcoming April 27national demonstrations.

“That’s very ignorant of CSOs and some opposition MPs. Once a Bill is passed it becomes a Law and it can only be undone through the same process in Parliament,” said Lundu.

On his part, Lundu claimed that organisers of the demonstrations and some politicians, mainly from opposition parties, are giving out cash [K3000] to people, including students at Chancellor College, Polytechnic and Mzuzu University, to take part in the demonstrations scheduled to take place in Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

According to him, the organisers have engaged the leadership of MCP students wings in these colleges to coaxed their colleagues with cash.

Adding his voice, Senior Chief said the CSOs have taken advantage of the K4 billion issue to advance their interests.

Lukwa observed that most of the CSOs pushing for demonstrations are not transparent and accountable and remain silent when government is doing fine.

“We know where they are getting money. CSOs are always critical of government when it comes to issues of transparency and accountability, yet the the leaders of these organization are not transparent and accountable,” he said.

He then called on all Malawians to stay from the planned demonstrations, saying past experience has shown some people seize the opportunity to loot and steal from innocent Malawians.

Human Rights Defenders Forum chairperson Timothy Mtambo, who is also leading the CSOs, said they will go ahead with the protests.

