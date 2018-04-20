Mutharika declares London trip a success: Next stop Scotland for State visit

Malawian President Peter Mutharika has declared his diplomacy and trade trip to London a success and has said he is set to undertake an State visit to Scotland.

Mutharika said in his post on his Instagram page that he had been in London for his participation at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, describing it as “very fruitful” trip.

“I had a meeting with Prince Harry at Buckingham where we discussed a number of issues at interest. The Prince and I both share passion in wildlife conservation and Prince Harry has been to Malawi several times assisting in translocation of elephants in Malawi,” Mutharika wrote.

Mutharika also said he had an all-party parliamentary group (APPG), a grouping in the UK parliament that is composed of politicians from all political parties.

“I am greatly impressed that the Scotland-Malawi relationship is playing a big role in Westminster helping support our cause and telling the Malawi story,” he said.

Mutharika further highlighted his meeting with investors and business leaders during the lunch hosted by the Royal African Society.

“I told the business captains that Malawi has become a key destination for investment in Southern Africa as it is a signatory to various trade protocols that allow investors to produce for wider African markets,” the Malawi leader said.

Mutharika said his other assignment was at the Commonwealth Malaria Summit in London, held under the theme ‘Ready to Beat Malaria’.

He wrote: “I share the country’s 2017-2022 strategic plan which the government of Malawi is implementing to ensure that the country reduces malaria by 2022 or earlier. I also retaliated our commitment to ensure that our country is free of the disease by 2030.

“I was particularly pleased to interact and to listen to a presentation by one of the Malawian young researchers Dr Ndiferanji Namacha of the College of Medicine.”

Mutharika said since the biannual-Commonwealth summit has closed on Friday, he is proceeding to Scotland for a State visit.

“I will hold bilateral talks with the Scottish First Minister and also address Scottish Parliament,” Mutharika informed.

Mutharika has a lean delegation as he is accompanied by First Lady and Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Emmanuel Fabiano as recognisable top officials apart from security detail and few aides.

