Senior Chief Kaomba brands Bushiri ‘Papa of the poor’: Shocked with Prophet’s giving spree

Influential Chewa Senior Chief Kaomba of Kasungu says he is shocked with Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s apolitical, non-discriminatory and territorial wide way in which he is giving relief maize to Malawians.

Kaomba says he has never, in his lifetime, seen one person doing such great charity works in Malawi at such a scale and colour.

He made the comments on Thursday at his headquarters in Chilanga, Kasungu, during the donation of at least 2300 bags of maize meant for families reeling from disaster- induced food shortages in his area.

Apart from the 2300 families, Prophet Bushiri also donated over 300 bags to Chilanga School of the Deaf which is owned and run by CCAP Nkhoma Synod.

“We have been told that the donation is being made as Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI). But we know that Prophet Bushiri has his own church. But look now he is giving to an institution owned by another church. This is a show of great love. I would call him Malawi’s Father of the Poor,” he said.

He added that what Prophet Bushiri is doing should be an example to all of us Malawians to think Malawi first.

Prophet Bushiri Communications Director Ephraim Nyondo says the man of God was meant to be making the donations himself but he is only tied up with ministry work in Kenya.

Nyondo added that the programme, which so far has touched Salima, Lilongwe, Mzuzu and Kasungu districts, continues this Friday in Ntchisi where about 1500 vulnerable families will receive relief maize.

From Monday next week, the programme continues in Dedza, Balaka, Blantyre and Chikwawa districts.

