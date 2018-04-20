Lilongwe Water Board supports Poly needy students, Cancer Foundation

The Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) on Wednesday 18th April, 2018 made monetary donations to Malawi Polytechnic needy students and Hope for Cancer Foundation as part of Corporate Social Responsibility.

The Board has donated K1.5 million to the students and K750, 000.00 to the foundation.

LWB made timely donation towards the welfare of the students following reports on some of problems they are facing due to lack of financial support.

The donation has been made through Polytechnic Alumni which has taken the initiative to raise funds for the welfare of the needy and deserving students at the college.

At same time, the Board has also made a donation to the Hope for Cancer Foundation which has been making appeals for financial support on its initiatives to create public awareness on cancer, and plans to set up a Wellness Center.

Speaking during cheque presentation ceremony held at Madzi House (off Likuni road, Lilongwe), LWB Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Alfonso Chikuni pledged to continue supporting needy and deserving students as one way of empowering young people.

“The Board provides internship to students from Polytechnic because we believe in the development of people. And we felt it wise to reach to some of the students that are in need of our help. We believe other institutions will follow suit,” explained Chikuni.

He added: “We are not here just to make a living, but to help make this country a better place for our kids and their kids to live in. We hope to with universities to enhance capabilities of young people.”

Chikuni also pledged support towards the Hope for Cancer Foundation’s initiatives of raising awareness across the nation on early detection of cancer and importance of screening.

Hope for Cancer Foundation Chief Executive Officer, Brandina Khondowe hailed LWB for the donation and expressed delight in partnering with the water utility service provider towards the reduction of cancer in the country.

On their part, the Polytechnic Alumni representatives Dr. Mathews Mtumbuka and Limbani Kakhome said were grateful to the Board for the donation. They described the donation as a clear demonstration by the Board in helping needy and deserving students become ‘valuable resource’ to the nation.

“This is a timely donation. We are trying to come up with investments so that we should be able to sustain the support we provide to the students. We promise to be accountable on donations we are receiving from corporate world,” said Polytechnic Alumni executive member, Limbani Kakhome.

