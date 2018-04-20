Slay Day: Youth Arise Network on a fundraising drive

As a way of responding to social-economic needs of the youth in the country, Youth arise Network has organized an event dubbed Slay Day where youthful entrepreneurs are expected to share business ideas and also to bless themselves with classic entertainment.

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 21 at Chrich Garden in Chitawira, Blantyre where different artists including Theo Thomson, Piksy, Dali, Tsar Leo, Hypa, Teddy, Mirriam and many more DJ’s are billed to perform.

Youth Arise Network Projects Director Ivy Chisaka told Nyasa Times that the organisation is dedicated to help in improving the wellbeing of the youth and make sure that they access vocational skills saying the proceeds for the event will go towards purchasing carpentry and tailoring equipment for the youth who were trained under their Tiyeni tikwezane entrepreneurship initiative.

Chisaka said due to high rate of unemployment in the country, a lot of youth are idle as they also lack different skills that can help them keep going, therefore Youth Arise Network recognizes the importance of mobilizing youth to respond to socio-economic challenges of the society and become prime-movers of youth issues in communities.

“We are targeting the youth because we recognize that government is facing difficulties in accommodating all youth into the formal sector as such there is a need to create a platform for all youth to participate in the active creation of job opportunities thereby expanding the much needed private sector,” she said

She added: “We came up with Slay Day because that is the only best way to attract young stars to come and participate in this extra-ordinary event and to add on that, as Youth arise network, our objectives is to create and promote a network of young entrepreneurs in both urban and

rural communities so this is way to go”.

Concurring with Chisaka, Gracium Malata who is the financial controller for the event said all the preparations are done and people should expect the event of its kind.

“It will be a classy yet youthful event so expect vibrant business ideas and entertainment in store. All the artists are ready to spice up the event. Special thanks to everyone who has chosen to come together for a good cause. You are all welcome to come and slay for charity”, he said

He added: “Furthermore, at the heart of Youth Arise Network is the development of market -based solutions to solve social problems with poverty reduction being at its core. Therefore the event gives all business owners, both small scale and large scale the opportunity to showcase their products and services”.

Pegged at K1 500 activities for the day will start at 9 o’clock in the morning till late.

