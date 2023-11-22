BSC Team One retain Ethco Ladies championship

Blantyre Sports Club (BSC) Team One retained the 2023 Ethanol Company (Ethco) InterClub ladies golf tournament for the fourth time in succession at the Lilongwe Golf Club over the weekend.

BSC Team One comprised Roza Mbilizi, Bose Kamphulusa and Zitta Rodrick.

Kamphulusa in an interview said they faced stiff competition from opponents.

Speaking on behalf of the winning team, Kamphulusa said the competition this year was tough especially from Lilongwe Golf Club teams but teamwork helped them to retain the championship.

“We played as a team plus experience from our colleague Mbilizi worked well for us. We are very excited to win the tournament for the fourth time and we look forward to more championships,” she said.

Ladies Golf Union of Malawi president, Ulemu Luhanga commended Ethco for being a consistent sponsor for the past three years.

“This year we included the championship division and the outcome has been good. Apart from BSC retaining the championship, we have seen junior golfers being among the top performers, which is our aim of including them into the tournament to ensure we nurture their talent by giving them an opportunity,” she said.

EthCo Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lusubilo Chakaniza, whose company pumped in K6 million for the tournament, also expressed satisfaction saying the goal is to see more women participating in the sport which is mostly-male dominated.

“It starts from our company which is male-dominated, and we are trying to break that dominance. That is why we are at the forefront ensuring that women are empowered. Next year we are also bouncing back and we will be at our home, Kasasa Golf Club. We promise to give the women the best,” said Chakaniza.

For being champions, the BSC team one received a crocodile trophy, CapeStars products and shopping vouchers of K250,000 each.

Lilongwe Golf Club Teams Two and One finished second and third respectively, while Bertha Sagwirika emerged winner in the junior category.

This year’s tournament attracted about 60 golfers, including six senior ladies and seven junior players.

