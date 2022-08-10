BSC wins EthCo Crocodile ladies golf tourney

Blantyre Sports Club (BSC) ladies golf team emerging winners of the Ethanol Company (EthCo) sponsored Crocodile Inter-Club Ladies Challenge held at Nchalo Golf Club in Chikwawa at the weekend

The two-day tournament had teams from Lilongwe Golf Club, Kasasa Golf Club in Dwangwa, Blantyre Sports Club and the hosts Nchalo Sports Club and attracted 45 women’s golfers.

With 151 points, BSC Team One comprising Roza Mbilizi, Bose Kamphulusa and Stella Ng’oma emerged champions, while BSC Team Two of Thoko Gaffar, Ulemu Luhanga, and Doreen Kavala were runners up with 145 points.

Kasasa Golf Club finished third with 134 points and had Sellah Piringu and Chifundo Mwanza.

Apart from the team accolade, BSC also produced the overall best stableford points in Gaffar and Mbilizi as runner-up, while Khungekire Matiya was the winner in the senior category with 57 points followed by Beatrice Mangwana with 53 points

In the junior category, Lilongwe Golf Club’s Martha Sagwilika also shone as a champion with 77 points, followed by BSC’s Zita Rodrick at 64 points.

In the longest drive, Luhanga won on the first day, before Irene Mathias took over the next day.

Farida Austin was the winner in Nearest-to-the-Pin first day, while Ng’oma clinched the win on the last day.

EthCo Chief Executive Officer, Lusubilo Chakaniza said they decided to sponsor the tournament as a way of interacting with their customers.

“EthCo has been sponsoring golf for a long time. We have been partnering ladies at Kasasa, but not fully as EthCo and we thought we should make a bigger impact in the game of golf. We took this as an opportunity to discuss with ladies what we do and see how we can integrate them to partner with us so that we can do business together,” she said.

Representing champions, Mbilizi attributed the win to teamwork.

“We are very proud as a team. We did a lot of practice even before we came here on the course. We told each other what we need to do, stableford is about points and we should aim for that. We made sure that on each hole we have at least two points,” she said.

Ladies Golf Union of Malawi (LGUOM) president, Stella Ng’oma commended EthCo for the sponsorship saying it provides a platform for lady golfers to remain active.

For being champions, BSC pocketed K450, 000 to be shared among the team members and the Crocodile Trophy. There were also subsidiary prizes and trophies won by individuals. EthCo sponsored the tournament to the tune of K4.5 million.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!