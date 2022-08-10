DPP stops Msaka; tells him to hold his ambitions until 2023

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has clipped, as of now, Bright Msaka’s presidential ambitions, telling him to wait until 2023 when the party will hold an elective convention.

DPP administrative secretary Francis Mphepo said this also applies to all presidential aspirants who want to be on DPP sponsored ballot paper.

Msaka last week came out in the open to announce his intention to compete in the 2025 presidential election on DPP ticket amid reports that he has been anointed by former First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.

DPP president favourite candidate is Dr Dalitso Kabambe but he has been overruled by the all powerful and influential Mrs Mutharika.

Others eyeing for the party presidency apart from Msaka and Kabambe are Joseph Mwanamvekha, George Chaponda, rebel party vice president for the south Kondwani Nankhumwa, apostle Mbewe and a Gadama.

Mphepo said the party’s two vice presidents for the south and eastern regions, Kondwani Nankhumwa and Msaka respectively who have openly declared their interests for the party’s top seat have not done so officially to the party.

Meanwhile, political analyst, Latimu Matenje says stopping the DPP presidential hopefuls to come out open now will not help to resolve the rivalries in the party.

Matenje believes the party should expect more of such open declarations from other contenders.

DPP is currently sharply divided into two distinct camps of Mutharika and Nankhumwa respectively, as political commentators blame disunity in the party to Mutharika’s lack of decisive leadership.

