Building Peaceful Cities: The Foundation for Malawi’s Growth

Peace is not just a virtue—it’s a vehicle for development. That was the powerful message from Minister of Local Government, Richard Chimwendo Banda, as he addressed city leaders at the Strong Cities International Capacity Building Workshop in Lilongwe.

Banda underscored the urgent need for peaceful coexistence as a cornerstone for economic growth, warning that even the best-laid plans and abundant resources can’t bear fruit in the absence of peace.

“Without social cohesion, development stalls. Peace is the bedrock of strong economies,” he said.

The high-level workshop brought together mayors and city CEOs from across the country, focusing on strategies to combat extremism, radicalization, and terrorism, while promoting unity and resilience at the local level.

Also speaking at the event, Gertrude Rose Gamwera, Secretary General of the Commonwealth Local Government Forum (CLGF), reaffirmed the organization’s commitment to strengthening Malawi’s local governance.

“We are dedicated to building the capacity of mayors and city leaders—empowering them to be more visible, effective, and instrumental in promoting peace and development,” said Gamwera.

She emphasized that this collaboration with Malawi’s Ministry of Local Government marks a strategic move toward stronger, safer, and more inclusive cities.

The workshop’s outcomes are expected to shape a new chapter for Malawi’s urban areas—one driven by peace, resilience, and shared progress.

