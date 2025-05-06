VP Usi: Mining Can Rewrite Malawi’s Future

Vice President Michael Usi has thrown a spotlight on Malawi’s mining sector, calling it a potential game-changer capable of reshaping the country’s destiny.

Addressing stakeholders at the Mining Delivery Lab hosted by the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) on Tuesday in Lilongwe, Usi delivered a passionate call for unity, innovation, and national pride.

“Let us raise the flag of progress,” Usi urged. “Participate fully, bring your best ideas, and let’s make mining the engine that powers Malawi’s rise.”

Usi emphasized the importance of setting aside skepticism and placing the nation’s interests above all else, stressing that the sector holds untapped potential to drive economic transformation.

Backing Usi’s vision, Minister of Mining Ken Zikhale Ng’oma highlighted government efforts to strengthen legal and policy frameworks, enhance transparency, and ensure mining investments benefit both foreign investors and local communities.

“We must think outside the box,” Ng’oma said. “Let’s collaborate and generate action-oriented solutions that bring lasting value to Malawians.”

He pointed to the upcoming Malawi Mining Investment Forum (MMIF) 2025, which will spotlight themes such as community engagement, industrialization, AI-powered mining technologies, and the inclusion of women and youth in the sector.

British High Commissioner Fiona Ritchie also weighed in, stressing that despite the invisible nature of mineral resources, their management must be guided by unity and purpose.

“Everything that happens should benefit the country,” she said. “Bringing people together for decisive action is key.”

The Mining Delivery Lab served as a platform for honest dialogue and bold ideas, with stakeholders encouraged to develop practical solutions to current challenges and shape a sustainable, inclusive mining future for Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!