Mo626 College social weekend sets Bunda Campus blazing

The Central Region witnessed a musical eruption over the weekend as the NBM Mo626 Inter-College Social Weekend made its grand stop at LUANAR’s Bunda Campus, transforming the quiet academic grounds into a carnival of sound, rhythm, and youthful energy.

With a sizzling lineup of some of Malawi’s most beloved and buzzing artists, students were treated to an unforgettable show that will echo in campus corridors for weeks.

The night reached unforgettable heights with the dynamic performances of Patience Namadingo, Bee Jay and Ace Jizzy, Temwa, Joe Ikon, Crispy MW, Slyc and Sean Morgan—each bringing a unique flavour that lit up the Bunda Campus.

Namadingo lit up the stage with an electrifying performance of ‘Tuli’ and ‘Maury’, commanding attention with his signature charisma and inspiring the crowd to sing along word for word.

Bee Jay and Ace Jizzy cranked the excitement with their smash hit ‘Fast’ sending waves of energy across the crowd as students screamed, danced, and jumped in wild rhythm.

Then, Sean Morgan delivered an emotional masterclass with ‘2FA’, moving the audience while sending many students on their knees swaying and singing in unison.

Alongside the headliners, the stage saw electrifying performances from other talented artists who ensured the vibe never dropped for a second.

Joe Ikon, Temwa, Crispy Malawi, and Sylc each delivered electrifying performances that kept the crowd hyped with a perfect blend of lyrical flair, soulful vocals, and Afro-inspired energy.

Their unique styles added flavour to the show, making the entire night a non-stop celebration of talent and rhythm.

The whole show was backed by an incredible team of DJs—Classic, Prince, Faith, and Vampire, who kept the beats flowing seamlessly between acts, and turning the transitions into moments of their own.

NBM plc’s Product Development and Strategy Manager, Weruzani Kunkwenzu expressed excitement over the success of the show.

“We believe in more than just banking—we believe in creating moments that matter. This weekend, NBM didn’t just fund a concert, but we sparked joy, amplified youth voices, and gave them a memory to every student in attendance,” he said.

Edith Chirwa, a student from NRC also praised the show.

“I have never felt this alive. Namadingo brought the magic, Bee Jay and Ace Jizzy made us go wild, and Sean Morgan touched our hearts—it was everything in one night,” said Chirwa.

With students from across multiple tertiary institutions, including Pentecostal Life University, LUANAR (Bunda Campus, NRC & City Campus), Lake Malawi Anglican University, Malawi College of Health Sciences, Kamuzu College of Nursing, College of Medicine, Nkhoma University, Daeyang University, and Nalikule College all in attendance, the event was a melting pot of youth, culture, and creativity.

