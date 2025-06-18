Building resilience for disaster-stricken households with cash donations

Communities under Traditional Authority (T/A) Amidu in Balaka district are recovering from the severe effects of El Nino that struck Malawi early March 2024, triggering widespread food insecurity, environmental degradation and health threats.

The prolonged dry spells disrupted agricultural production, especially maize, which is the population’s staple food.

According to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA), more than two million households were affected by the natural disaster that left behind a trail of damage to crops, with about 749, 113 hectares of maize wilting before maturity, representing 44.3 percent of the national crop production area.

To support the Government of Malawi and survivors of El Nino, particularly those most vulnerable, including lactating mothers, other women and the malnourished under-five children, the Malawi Conference of Catholic Bishops (MCCB) mobilized resources through its development and relief arm – the Catholic Development Commission in Malawi (CADECOM).

MCCB traditional partners such as the Scottish Government, through the Scottish International Aid fund (SCIAF), responded positively, and provided £250, 000.

The contribution supported a cash response initiative in the districts of Balaka, Chikwawa and Nsanje aimed at alleviating the ongoing hunger crisis in Malawi.

The cash transfers were distributed in collaboration with district level authorities and the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) to 2, 723 households (908 in Chikwawa, 908 in Nsanje and 907 in Balaka districts, respectively). Each household received MK100, 000 once-off cash donation.

CADECOM National Coordinator, Chimwemwe Sakunda-Ndhlovu, said the cash donations were meant to help families repair or rebuild their homes, providing stability and a sense of security.

“Cash transfers can prevent families from selling assets or taking on debt to survive, helping them maintain their economic stability. And through these monetary donations, the Catholic Church in Malawi ensures that vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and people with disabilities, are not left behind during disaster response and recovery,” she said.

Patuma Kassim, a 38-year-old widow of three and a disaster survivor from Traditional Authority Amidu in Balaka, commended the Catholic Church in Malawi for the ‘cash donations’ approach in responding to the needs of the survivors.

Kassim said unlike in-kind donations like food or clothing, cash allows survivors to purchase exactly what they need, when they need it, and in a way that best suits their individual circumstances.

“This is especially important in the aftermath of a disaster, where needs can be diverse and rapidly changing. When I received my MK100, 000, I bought two chickens, which I am rearing now. I am very excited to note that the hens have already started multiplying,” she narrated.

Ephraim Malasa, a beneficiary of the Food Crisis Project from Thukuta Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka, described cash donations as the most effective tool for empowering survivors and building their resilience.

Malasa said he used his money to rebuild his house.

“Due to the impact of Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which struck this country before the El Nino weather conditions, my house collapsed. Hence, I used the money I have received from CADECOM to rebuild my house, which I have roofed with corrugated iron sheets. I now have a decent accommodation, a house that can stand the effects of climate change such as strong winds,” he said.

In Chikwawa district, a 45-year-old Agnes Jasi was all smiles when officials called out her name to receive the money. Apparently, it was her first time in life to receive an assistance of such magnitude.

“The disaster that struck this country left us with nothing to depend on. We harvested nothing from our field. With this money now, I should be able to feed my family for some days,” said Jasi.

For survivors such as Augustin Banda, who comes from Traditional Authority Malemia in Nsanje, cash donations helped them reduce the financial burden on their families, and making education more accessible for their children who might otherwise be unable to afford it.

The 37-year-old father therefore commended CADECOM for the financial support, saying it has helped him retain his children in school.

“The cash donation helped me provide my children with the necessary tools to learn, such as school uniforms, textbooks, and supplies,” said Banda, adding that he used part of the money to repair his homes, avoiding debt, and venturing in local business.

In his remarks, the CADECOM Bishop Chairman, Most Rev. Alfred Chaima, said the assistance demonstrates the Catholic Church’s commitment to providing social and spiritual support to those in need.

Chaima said the intervention followed a declaration of the State of Disaster by State President, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, on March 23, 2024, in which he pleaded with the local and international community, non-governmental organizations and people of goodwill to collaborate with his government in mobilizing financial and material resources for aiding households affected by natural disasters.

“The Catholic Secretariat in Malawi extends its gratitude to the Scottish government for the good gesture on the tremendous support rendered. It is our plea that more well-wishers, donor agencies and governments should emulate the example and support the best they can to help reduce suffering,” he said.

Chaima added, “We encourage God’s children to abide by the word. Lord Jesus himself said: “…It is more blessed to give than to receive.” Acts 20:35. Our prayers are with the affected families and to encourage them to heed on Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior. God be with you all.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!