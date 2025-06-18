No Passport Crisis Here! — Ching’oma Dismisses CDEDI Claims as Misleading

Homeland Security Minister Ezekiel Ching’oma has hit back at claims by the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI), insisting there is no passport crisis in Malawi and that passport printing is actively ongoing.

CDEDI recently sounded the alarm over what it described as a two-week standstill in passport issuance, accusing the government of reneging on its promise to restore full services after appointing a new supplier. The group issued a seven-day ultimatum to immigration authorities to normalize services.

But Ching’oma is having none of it.

“We don’t have a crisis. Passports are still being printed,” he said, adding that the government is upgrading the system and followed all legal channels in identifying the new supplier.

He clarified that issuance for new applicants will resume once the system upgrade is complete—a process he says is already in motion.

However, CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa insists the delays are a serious human rights issue, impacting people’s freedom of movement and access to essential services.

In a letter to the ministry, Namiwa questioned the effectiveness of the new supplier, saying: “We are yet to see tangible results.”

Despite the criticism, the Ministry of Homeland Security is urging the public to stay calm, promising a swift return to normal passport services once the technical transition wraps up.

