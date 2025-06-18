Development Before Politics: DPP Shadow MP for Chitipa South, Limbikani Mhango, Has Already Invested K1bn in His Constituency

In the remote hills of Nthalire, Chitipa South, something extraordinary is happening. Limbikani Mhango, the DPP’s Shadow MP, is not waiting for votes — he’s getting things done. With nearly K1 billion already invested, Mhango is transforming the lives of thousands, earning overwhelming support from a grateful constituency that says: “He’s already our MP in action.”

🔧 Development Before Politics

Mhango’s track record is concrete — literally.

He has constructed six durable bridges connecting villages that were once isolated during the rainy season. Farmers can now access markets all year round. Expectant mothers no longer need to be carried on makeshift stretchers across rivers to reach health facilities. Schoolchildren cross safely, even in flood season.

In local markets, he’s built public toilets, giving vendors and shoppers access to clean, safe sanitation facilities — something previous leaders never prioritized. This simple but vital investment is already improving hygiene and reducing disease outbreaks in crowded trading areas.

And most remarkably, Mhango is finalizing construction of Chitipa South’s first-ever petrol station in Nthalire. For decades, people had to travel over 80 kilometers just to access fuel. Now, boda-boda riders, transporters, businesses, and farmers can fill up right at home — cutting costs, boosting trade, and freeing up time for more productive work.

“Fuel has always been our nightmare here. What Mhango is doing will change everything — prices, transport, even emergency services,” says Moses Banda, a taxi operator in Nthalire.

💼 Empowering Communities from the Ground Up

Mhango’s empowerment strategy isn’t just generous — it’s smart and sustainable.

He has distributed over 3,000 goats to women as startup business capital. These livestock are already breeding, multiplying incomes, and helping women pay school fees, build homes, and start new ventures.

He’s pumped K150 million into Village Savings and Loans (VSL) groups, giving locals access to interest-free credit. Small businesses are mushrooming — from tailoring shops to groceries, and mobile money booths. Women who once depended on handouts are now bankrolling their own futures.

He has also rolled out high-yield hybrid banana seedlings, helping farmers shift from subsistence to commercial agriculture. Yields are rising, and buyers are showing up — because Mhango has also improved feeder roads that connect farms to markets.

“These VSL groups are changing lives. We’re now our own lenders,” says Mercy Mughogho, a VSL treasurer in Kalenge.

🏥 Health and Hygiene with Real Heart

In rural areas, one of the biggest challenges in attracting skilled medical personnel is accommodation. Mhango has solved that by building staff houses at local health centres. Nurses and clinicians are now staying closer to the people, and absenteeism is dropping.

With better sanitation in markets and staff retention in health centres, diseases like cholera, malaria, and maternal complications are seeing sharp reductions — even before he becomes MP.

“For the first time, our clinic has a nurse who doesn’t have to walk an hour to get here,” says a health surveillance assistant at a clinic in Wenya.

💳 Fuel, Banks & Financial Inclusion

The petrol station in Nthalire isn’t just a fuel stop — it’s a symbol of access, dignity, and economic liberation. It’s 95% complete, and once operational, it will slash transport costs, allow goods to move faster, and create jobs for young people in fuel sales, maintenance, and transport logistics.

But Mhango isn’t stopping there. In an area that has never had a single commercial bank, he is now negotiating with banks to establish a fully functional ATM and basic banking services in Nthalire. This is more than convenience — it’s about ending years of financial exclusion. Business owners, teachers, and even civil servants will no longer have to close shop or skip classes just to access their salaries.

“We’ve walked 80km just to withdraw money. What Mhango is doing is like bringing the capital to us,” says a teacher at Nthalire CDSS.

📢 Why People Want Mhango

The people of Chitipa South are backing Mhango because he has already proven himself. He doesn’t wait for applause or elections — he sees problems and solves them.

His development is not just loud — it’s felt in every home, every market, and every school. His vision is practical, his commitment is visible, and his impact is undeniable.

“We’ve had MPs who promised, but never delivered. Mhango delivered before we even elected him,” says Group Village Headman Chindele.

Conclusion: A Leader Who Has Already Arrived

From roads to loans, fuel to farming, Limbikani Mhango has done more as a shadow than many do as MPs. His K1 billion investment is not a campaign trick — it’s a commitment to real transformation.

For the people of Chitipa South, the 2025 elections are not just about choosing a representative. It’s about endorsing a revolution — and Mhango is leading it.

