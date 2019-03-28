Buleya’s police ‘cell death’ still under investigation

Malawi police has said the controversial death in cell of late Buleya Lule, a key suspect in the abduction of a 14-year old albino boy Goodson Makanjira in Dedza, remains an “active investigation.”

The Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (Apam) claimed preliminary findings of an autopsy for Buleya revealed that he was electrocuted, then hit with metal bars.

Apam blamed the police as responsible for Lule’s death.

But National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has said the law enforcers are still waiting for the findings of an autoposy report which Malawi Human Rights Commission [MHRC] commissioned on the matter.

Kadadzera said the outcome of the report will determine the course of action the police will take.

But Apam president Overstone Kondowe, quoting an oral report of preliminary results from pathologists who include Dr. Charles Dzamalala, Lule was electrocuted and hit on the head with some metal bars.

Kondowe said they had MHRC, family members and the police when the preliminary findings were shared.

“It was concluded that the late Lule was killed. They singled out the main cause as electrocution and there was also bleeding inside the brain because of pressure from a cylindrical bar which was used on his head,” he said.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson Timothy Mtambo described the incident as an indication of how the State has become a suspect in the syndicate.

“Firstly, we strongly believe that these deaths are mafia-like planned and executed just to frustrate investigations that would lead us to alleged markets and lords behind these heinous crimes.

“Secondly, we at HRDC and indeed all well-meaning Malawians are tempted to think that those that we have entrusted with the responsibility of bringing the perpetrators of these inhumane acts are deliberately failing to do their job,” Mtambo said in a statement made available to Nyasa Times.

The late suspect was alleged to have offered K800 000 to buy Goodson, who went missing in Dedza.

Lule is a third suspect to die while on trial related to abduction of persons with albinism since 2015. All the three cases have the police involved. In 2015, another suspect charged in connection with abduction of a two–year girl with albinism in Machinga died in the hands of the police after he allegedly jumped from a cruising police vehicle.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :