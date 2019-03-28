TN Stars puts an extra gear in commercialization drive

Kasungu-based TN Stars has put an extra gear in its commercialisation drive by introducing supporters T-shirts.

According to one of the Directors of the Club MacNon Kilembe, the T-shirts are been sold currently only in Kasungu District but arrangements are being made to extend to some other parts of the country.

“We are selling in Kasungu but of there are orders we can make arrangements” he said.

They are going at K6 000.00 each.

Kilembe told Nyasa Times that he is hopeful that through commercialization, TN Stars and the rest of the clubs can be able to generate enough income and resources to manage the affairs of their respective clubs.

“Apart from selling T-shirts we (TN Stars) also have a club house. There we have a restaurant and a bar. We also collect an annual membership fee of K5 000 from our genuine supporters” said Kilembe.

He therefore said he expects TN stars to also improve its performance from last season.

“We managed to do it last season which was out debut season and we can’t fail now. We are geared up for the new season,” said Kilembe.

The team finished on position nine pf the 16 member log table last season.

They are also expected to participate in the prestigious Airtel Top 8 Trophy this season following the elimination of Champions Nyasa Big Bullets.

Bullets were axed after being found guilty of improper conduct by its supporters during a cup final against Blue Eagles at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe..

Meanwhile, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) continues to mobilise clubs to venture into commercialization through the club licencing drive.

