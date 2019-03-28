Chawinga boost for Malawi women’s football team: Jets in for Mozambique clash

Malawi national women’s football team exports Captain Tabitha Chawinga and her sister Temwa jets into the country Thursday to join the rest of the local players who are on training camp at the Mpira Vilage at the Chiwembe Technical Centre in Blantyre in preparation for the 2020 Olympic qualifier against Mozambique.

The team will face neighbouring Mozambique in a back to back fixture on 4th and 9th April 2019.

According to a communication from Football Association of Malawi (FAM), the two super stara will touch down at Chileka International Airport at exactly 14:20pm and will go straight into camp.

She-Flames newly appointed Coach Abel Mkandawire named a 25 member squad after a successful one day mini tournament involving regional select teams.

The tournament was organised by FAM and was played at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

After the exercise, Mkandawire expressed satisfaction with the performance of the selected players and expressed confidence of building a strong team that will be competitive in the fight for a place in Tokyo.

“All the players fought hard to get into the squad and those selected deserved it. We have a blend of senior and young players who showed good levels of tactical awareness. It is now up to us to build a team” said Mkandawire.

Below is the squad he selected:

GOALKEEPERS

Samil Amidu ( DD Sunshine)

Mercy Sikelo (Skippers)

Martha Banda( BT Zero)

Ruth Mhango (Under 20)

DEFENDERS

Fatsireni Kazembe (Skippers)

Silvia Phiri

Moreen Phiri (CY Sisters)

Ruth Nyirongo (DD Sunshine)

Chimwemwe Madise (DD Sunshine)

Emily Jossam (Skippers)

Towera Vinkhumbo (BT Zero)

Patricia Nyirenda (Ntopwa)

MIDFIELDERS

Chikondi Gondwe (CY Sisters)

Madyina Ngulube (DD Sunshine)

Fanny Mwale (DD Sunshine)

Chimwemwe Bonongwe

Bridget Nkuzilire (Skippers)

Asimenye Simwawa (Super Dynamos)

Wezzie Mvula (DD Sunshine)

Zainabu Kapanda (BT Zero)

STRIKERS

Loveness Nyakamera (Skippers)

Mary Chavinda (BT Zero)

Linda Kasenda (Skippers)

Enelescio Mhango( DD Sunshine)

