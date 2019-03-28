Rev Chisi launches campaign in Mzimba Solola: Contender DPP’s Mwanza in sheriff trouble

Mzimba Solola constituency aspiring legislator, Reverend Precious Austin Chisi, has announced the official launch of his campaign this Sunday saying it will be “the moment” for his constituents to hear from his manifesto which he has since described as “a joker” as far as the transformation of the constituency is concerned.

Chisi ,who is running as an independent candidate after dumping Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), for which he was vice president, said he sees himself as the “messiah who has come to redeem the constituency.”

According to Chisi, it is sad that Mzimba Solola continues to wallow in hopelessness when their is potential for it to transform beyond measure.

“There has been too much impunity, lack of vision and greed on the part of the parliamentarians that have been at the helm of the constituency. I have come full throttle to correct that,” said Chisi.

He said, among others, he will ensure that the welfare of children, youth, women and the elderly is given maximum attention.

Chisi also said that he will make sure that Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is not abused.

“To achieve this, I will make sure that I involve ward councillors in all aspects and give authority over the money to them,” said Chisi.

Apparently, Mzimba Solola has repeatedly been in the media spotlight for CDF abuse under the auspices of current MP Jacob Hara.

Meanwhile, another of Mzimba Solola aspiring legislator, DPP’s Ackim Mwanza, has had his Toyota Hilux impounded by sheriffs for failure to honour a loan he got from Finca Malawi.

