Bullets beat Moyale 2-0: Malawi TNM Super League

Nyasa Big Bullets climbed into second place in the TNM Super League table with a 2-0 win against Moyale Barracks on Sunday at Kalulu Stadium.

The Peoples Team, who are second with 6 points from 2 games produced a tremendous performance to secure all three points.

Bullets, who are a point behind the top team Red Lions took the lead through Henry Kabichi before Brighton Munthali doubled their advantage midway through the second half.

The Mzuzu based soldiers came strong in the second half, but Rodgers Yasin’s side showed real resilience and managed to hang on for all three points.

Another result of the day, though, came at Balaka Stadium, where Red Lions came from behind to beat Karonga United 3-2.

In another encounter at Civo Stadium, Silver Strikers bounced back in style after last weeks 2-1 defeat to Be Forward Wanderers.

The bankers walloped Kamuzu Barracks 3-0 through Jack Chiona’s brace and Mphatso Philimon.

As it stands on Sunday, Red Lions are basking on the summit table with 7 points from 3 games, while Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers have six points each.

However, Bullets are occupying the second position because they have not conceded any goal, while the Nomads who are on third slot have conceded a goal.

On fourth slot is Karonga United with 4 points, while Azam Tigers are coming fifth.

Kamuzu Barracks are on the tail of the table without any point.

