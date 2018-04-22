Pastors Network embarks on empowerment initiative to revolutionalise youth activism in Malawi

Pastors Network (YPN), comprising most of Malawi’s new entrants into the sacrificial pastoral service, wants to empower its members with skills in entrepreneurship, good governance and human rights advocacy so that they influence change in the country’s citizens, especially the youths.

The network’s Chairman Pastor Webster Kameme and Secretary General Pastor Tusalifye Mbeye told Nyasa Times in an exclusive interview.

Members of the network come from different Christian Churches.

YPN’s move becomes one of the many initiatives to bail out empoverished youths in Malawi, one of the World’s poorest countries.

“We want young pastors to be entrepreneurs, pastors who are financially stable to help fellow young people who are struggling out there,” said Pastor Kameme.

According to Kameme, YPN will host training workshops, seminars and conferences during which its members will gain entrepreneurship, governance and human rights advocacy skills from experienced men and women of the collar.

Kameme appealed for assistance from well wishers, saying members of YPN are currently making personal contributions to advance the agenda of the organization.

“We have a deep passion to serve our congregants who are the people of Malawi. The zeal in us to see their lives changed, is what keeps the network moving forward”.

The change YPN wants for the people of Malawi is a must with a call that the youths, seemingly in constant slumber, should actively participate in realizing this change.

Perhaps, the youths in Malawi lack leadership-credible individuals and institutions that must mobilize them in a selfless cause to assume their rightful place and things.

Unemployment and poverty levels are very high among the youths who constitute the bulk of the country’s population.

As if that is not enough, a few of these youths are in leadership positions.

“When our members finally attain governance and human rights advocacy skills, we expect them to influence the youths in their churches to rise up against any mischiefs by our leaders that slow their economic success. A pastor’s role should not be restricted to preaching,” added Pastor Mbeye.

He acknowledged that Malawi has so many resources that can trickle down to the youths if they are well mobilized and empowered under initiatives such as YPN.

“Why should our youths continue to go to South Africa and other foreign countries when it is possible to acquire economic success and independence within their own country. In fact, not many of them succeed even if they they go out,” concluded Pastor Mbeye.

