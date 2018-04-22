Karonga shine at Kalulu, as Tigers maul soldiers: Malawi TNM Super League

Goals from Anthony Mfune and Chisomo Masiye ensured Karonga United bounced back to beat Nchalo United 2-0 in the TNM Super League on Saturday at Kalulu Stadium.

It was a slow start in the lower Shire as Nchalo wanted to avoid their first defeat at home, but the visitors attacked after the 15th minute.

However, a great opportunity fell to Felix Kamwendo and he came close to putting Nchalo ahead, but his header went wide as the forward tried to score from an awkward angle in the 23rd minute.

Just before the half-hour mark, Nchalo dominated the proceedings and Mada Chiume had a well-struck shot at goal, but Happy Msowoya produced a fine save.

Nchalo tried to unlock Karonga’s defence in the opening half, but could not test Msowoya.

Karonga then upped their search for a goal and Anthony Mfune netted the first goal for the visitors with a tap-in from close range before Chisomo Masiye added salt to an injury with the second goal.

Dave Chadewa gave the visitors a scare when he saw his header going inches wide of Msowoya’s right corner in the 63rd minute.

Karonga showed a sense of urgency as they wanted to kill off the game, but Dave Pashani saved Chisomo Masiya’s shot in the box resulting from a set piece in the 69th minute – the rebound went over the crossbar.

Despite having chances to score more goals, Karonga fired blanks as Harry Kalua effort went wide of the right corner with a minute to go.

In another encounter in Mulanje, Azam Tigers clipped Moyale Barracks with a 3-2 goal margin at the Mulanje Park Stadium.

Bonda Mpinganjira scored on the spot kick, while Luka Chima scored a brace for the Kau-Kau boys.

Gastin Simkonda and Deus Nkutu reduced the arrears for the Kaning’ina based soldiers.

