Karonga shine at Kalulu, as Tigers maul soldiers: Malawi TNM Super League

April 22, 2018 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Goals from Anthony Mfune and Chisomo Masiye ensured Karonga United bounced back to beat Nchalo United   2-0 in the TNM Super League on Saturday at Kalulu Stadium.

Nchalo United lose to Karonga

It was a slow start in the lower Shire as Nchalo  wanted to avoid  their first defeat at home, but the visitors  attacked after the 15th minute.

However, a great opportunity fell to  Felix Kamwendo and he came close to putting Nchalo ahead, but his header went wide as the forward tried to score from an awkward angle in the 23rd minute.

Just before the half-hour mark,  Nchalo dominated the proceedings and  Mada Chiume  had a well-struck shot at goal, but Happy Msowoya  produced a fine save.

Nchalo  tried to unlock  Karonga’s  defence in the opening half, but could not test Msowoya.

Karonga then  upped their search for a goal and  Anthony Mfune  netted the first goal for the visitors  with a tap-in from close range before Chisomo Masiye added salt to an injury with the second goal.

Dave Chadewa  gave the visitors  a scare when he  saw his header going inches wide of  Msowoya’s  right corner in the 63rd minute.

Karonga showed a sense of urgency as they wanted to kill off the game, but Dave Pashani  saved Chisomo Masiya’s  shot in the box resulting from a set piece in the 69th minute – the rebound went over the crossbar.

Despite having chances to score more goals, Karonga fired blanks as  Harry Kalua  effort went wide of the right corner with a minute to go.

In another encounter in Mulanje, Azam Tigers clipped Moyale Barracks with a 3-2 goal margin at the Mulanje Park Stadium.

Bonda Mpinganjira scored on the spot kick, while Luka Chima scored a brace for the Kau-Kau boys.

Gastin Simkonda and Deus Nkutu reduced the arrears for the Kaning’ina based soldiers.

