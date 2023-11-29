Bullets close in on league title defence

FCB Nyasa Big Bullets on Wednesday dug deep into their reserves to salvage a 1-0 victory over Karonga United to close in on TNM Super League.

The victory has taken the People’s Team victory to 69 points with a game in hand against Silver Strikers who have 66 points.

However, Bullet’s superior goal aggregate would take something extraordinary to lose to Silver who would need to score at least eight goals to nil to snatch the title.

The defending champions who have needlessly lost points, made their intent to win clear when Patrick Mwaungulu scored in the seventh minute when he headed home Ephraim Kondowe’s cross.

But the The People’ a Team failed to cushion the lead and at times looked jittery to allow the hosts make menacing attacks.

During the first leg in Blantyre at Kamuzu Stadium, Bullets defeated Karonga United 4-1.

It has not been an easy ride for Bullets to retain the title. They sweated because Silver and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers were also in contention.

With a loss to Bullets, Karonga United have 37 points from 29 games.

Karonga put up a fight in the second half but failed to break Bullets defence. They played as a unit interlocking some neat passes to force Bullets in their half, but it ended 0-1 in favour of Bullets.

However, ugly scenes spoiled Bullets day of reckoning as the game was stopped in the seven added time because purportedly Karonga supporters started pelting missiles onto the pitch.

The post-match interviews did not take place at the venue due to security threats.

The 2023 TNM Super League season will wind up on Sunday to determine those to be eliminated in the top-flight league and the Top 8.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!