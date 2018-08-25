Bullets coach back goalkeeper Kakhobwe

Nyasa Big Bullets head coach Rodgers Yasin put his weight behind his goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe defending him against disappointing performance and accusations that he was entirely responsible in giving away their 3-1 lead only to draw 3-3 against Moyale Barracks in a TNM super league match last weekend.

Immediately after the final whistle, Nyasa Big Bullets supporters bayed for Kakhobwe’s blood and demanded his immediate dismisal claiming he had received money to give away silly goals.

But in an interview with a local radio on Friday, Yasin said in as far as football is concerned, Kakhobwe should not be the only player to be blamed.

“He is just a goalkeeper so for the ball to reach the goal there were also some other players in the field. Players make mistakes but they should not be treated harshly because they are the same people who bring joy to us when a team wins” said Yasin.

Reliable player

He also dismissed reports that Kakhobwe was dropped from the squad that faced Mitundu FC in Thursday’s Carlsberg Cup round of 32 match as part of punishment.

“For a player to be dropped its normal and Kakhobwe’s dropping has nothing to do with what happened in Mzuzu” he said.

“He is our son and still a reliable player for our club” he added.

Cup defence

Meanwhile, Yasin said they are looking forward to defend the Carlsberg Cup.

“It is a dream of every coach and team to win trophies so as we fight for league championship, we also want to return the carlsberg cup intoinet trophy cabinet” Yasin said.

However, Yasin admited it will not be an easy ride.

“We expect to face stiff competition and for your on information cup games are always difficult and unpredictable” he said.

Chances of progressing to the quarterfinals are high for the People’s team in the Carlsberg cup as they face another non-league side in the round of 16.

They will face winners between Chitetezo Mbaula Southern Region Football League side Changalume Barracks and Chipiku Central Region Football League side Ngolowindo FC who clash this weekend at Chilomoni Stadium.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :