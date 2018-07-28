Bullets  edge Eagles  to extend lead, Reds hold Silver: Malawi TNM Super League

July 28, 2018 Jeromy Kadewere - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment
Nyasa Big Bullets  beat Blue Eagles  FC 1-0 in the TNM Super League  at the Mulanje Park  Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Bullets celebrate

As a result, the Peoples Team  extended their lead at the top of the league standings, while the area 30 cops  remained sixth  on the table.
The visitors  suffered a blow just 8 minutes before the end of the game  as Patrick Phiri was hero of the day with a goal.
However, Blue Eagles have themselves to blame as well for failibg to score in the first half as they failed to ultilise 3 scoring opportunities.
The likes of Maxwell Salambula upfront lacked composure inside the box.
The home team   took full control of the match in the second half, but they were also  very wasteful in front of John Soko’s  goal-posts.
For instance, Soko  was called into action by Bright Munthali in the 50th minute and he gathered the Peoples Team forward’s well-taken cross.
Bullets’ attackers Chiukepo Msowoya  and Bright Munthali were causing havoc for the  defence with their pace and trickery.
All in all Bullets cling on to their lead until 90 minutes to wrap up the first round of the League in style as they finished on the top slot.
As Bullets were beating Blue Eagles,it was a different case in Mangochi where Silver Strikers failed to defend their 1-0 lead against Red Lions.
The bankers drew 1-1 as they finished the first round on second position.
Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

More From Nyasatimes