Bullets  edge Eagles  to extend lead, Reds hold Silver: Malawi TNM Super League

Nyasa Big Bullets beat Blue Eagles FC 1-0 in the TNM Super League at the Mulanje Park Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

As a result, the Peoples Team extended their lead at the top of the league standings, while the area 30 cops remained sixth on the table.

The visitors suffered a blow just 8 minutes before the end of the game as Patrick Phiri was hero of the day with a goal.

However, Blue Eagles have themselves to blame as well for failibg to score in the first half as they failed to ultilise 3 scoring opportunities.

The likes of Maxwell Salambula upfront lacked composure inside the box.

The home team took full control of the match in the second half, but they were also very wasteful in front of John Soko’s goal-posts.

For instance, Soko was called into action by Bright Munthali in the 50th minute and he gathered the Peoples Team forward’s well-taken cross.

Bullets’ attackers Chiukepo Msowoya and Bright Munthali were causing havoc for the defence with their pace and trickery.

All in all Bullets cling on to their lead until 90 minutes to wrap up the first round of the League in style as they finished on the top slot.

As Bullets were beating Blue Eagles,it was a different case in Mangochi where Silver Strikers failed to defend their 1-0 lead against Red Lions.

The bankers drew 1-1 as they finished the first round on second position.