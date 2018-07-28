Tributes pour in for late Jimmy Mphamba: Another Nomads legend gone

Jimmy Mphamba died on July 13 in South Africa where he was based and was buried there on Saturday.

Commenting on a post on Facebook posted by former Wanderers team manager Limbani Magomero, Gulam Pinto lamented “Another Nomad legend departs, RIP” in reference to the recent demise of another talented player Jack ‘Africa’ Chamangwana.

At a tender age in the 1980s, Mphamba starred with a star-studded Mighty Wanderers comprising Jack Chamangwana, Lawrence Pereira Phiri, Barnet Gondwe, Robert Banda and several others.

In his ODE on Facebook, Magomero wrote: “Jimmy, the Afro-haired young man, probably the youngest in the then Yamaha Wanderers, mesmerized the crowds with his skill, speed and most of all his sniping abilities. Very smart all the time.

“No defence in and outside Malawi had a good solution for his sniping abilities. He was a player you could easily forget when playing only to be seen when he was ready to score.”

He wrote that during a CECAFA Club Championship between Wanderers and Simba Sports of Tanzania, Jimmy terrorized the Simba defense so much that their his opponents resorted to fouling him so much.

Magomero wrote: “Then Simba goalkeeper Muhammed Kajo went straight for his knee – ending the career of this young, skillful and one of the biggest hopes for Malawi.

“All this said, I want to mention in no uncertain terms, that I feel privileged for having carried his training kit more than 10 times, escorting him to Chichiri Secondary School ground where Wanderers trained. That was no mean achievement in those days. May the soul of Jimmy Mphamba Rest in Peace,” Magomero said.