WAFE returns for 5th edition in Blantyre at Victoria Gardens

Winter Fashion Ankara Expo (WAFE) returns to the city of Blantyre for its fifth edition with high expectations.

Set for Saturday, 28th of July, WAFE changes its annual staging event for the first time since its inception 4 years ago.

From closing off Livingstone avenue, WAFE 2018 relocates to Victoria Gardens.

Sharon Kadangwe, Communications Director for the Creatives, organisers of WAFE, says the change has come about due to Blantyre City Council’s concern for security and logistics.

“Were back officially, we have been silent because of the delays in the date. The reason is that City council raised concerns and we thought we will be able negotiate in time to have the event but as it is we may not be able to do that. so we want to communicate that we are going to proceed as expected.”

Kadangwe says as the Creatives, they were prepared to meet the needs but the Council has vehemently objected saying they can not close another road shortly after they did the same during the July 6 Carlsberg Independence Bash.

However Kadangwe says WAFE is not such a huge event as compared to Carlsberg bash and that the council is merely being unreasonable.

She says this has not affected preparations saying they look forward to an exciting event.

“The change has delayed us but we will deliver because people are already excited so we just want to give the fans and sponsors a good event.”

PEP Stores has partned with WAFE for this year’s showcasing, a thing Kadangwe describes as a step in the bright direction for Malawian creatives.

Among designers at this years edition are BASE CREATIVES, based in South Africa, Zika Grey and Uniline, wholly owned by a female designer.

Kadangwe disclosed they had the highest number of male models who applied this year but they had to recruit according to ratio with the female models.

Music and fashion goes together and this year the roster has been curated for the audience to have an earful.

Accomplished musicians George Kalukusha, ItsFriday make the list along the headline, British DJ CEO who is currently on tour in Africa.

The audience will also be able to share their experiences during the event as SkyBand is providing Social WIFI.

