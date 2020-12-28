Bullets in crisis as four test positive for coronavirus

Champions Nyasa Big Bullets has confirmed a coronavirus outbreak as they announced players Hassan Kajoke and Ernest Kakhobwe and two members of technical staff have tested positive but the club returned to winning ways with a comfortable 5-1 victory over Moyale Barracks at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, the two players and two officials, Team Manager James Chilapondwa and Welfare Manager Chisomo Chikwembani underwent tests at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital after showing symptoms of the Virus.

“They have been isolated due to fever and influenza symptoms. Covid-19 tests were done on Friday at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital and results are expected to be out in the next 24 hours, which means they are unavailable for the match [tomorrow],” confirmed team doctor Felix Mwalule.

The duo, who missed Bullets’ 5-1 win over Moyale Barracks in the TNM Super League on Saturday afternoon at Kamuzu Stadium, will now observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with the Super League of Malawi and Government safety protocols.

Kajoke, Bullets’ lead striker with three league goals in four matches this season, as well as first choice goalkeeper Kakhobwe, join Peter Banda and Ben Manyozo, who were ruled out on Thursday for the Moyale match due to injuries they sustained last weekend against Red Lions.

With the emphatic win against Moyale, Bullets are fifth with eight points from five games whilst Moyale Barracks are bottom of the standings with one point from four matches.

This was Bullets’ first win at home this season, having dropped points to Blue Eagles and Red Lions with 0-0 and 3-3 draws, respectively.

