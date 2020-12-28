Courtesy call to former Malawi presidents: Much ado about just a gracious photo that masks not heals pain
President Lazarus Chakwera isn’t the first Malawi leader to pay courtesy call on a frustrated, angry and irritated immediate former president.
Bakili Muluzi did that in 1994 when he took off time and visited the ailing and tired Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda at Mudi Residences in Blantyre.
It was a courtesy call that, in all intents and purposes, was well received and, of course, we had hope that his successors will take it up as part of cementing transition processes.
Bingu Wa Mutharika killed it all off when he turned into a worst enemy of his predecessor. Peter Mutharika saw nothing but a chattel in Joyce Banda that he couldn’t even, for a second, think of sending a message of goodwill to her.
In other words, the two Mutharikas could be the ones who destroyed the tradition of courtesy which Muluzi started and history need to record that.
Perhaps it is against such a background that is why there is a hullabaloo on social media—especially among millennials—with regards to a gracious photo of Chakwera paying a courtesy call on Mutharika.
The gesture must be appreciated but to what extent? Very minimal. Very minimal because it’s just a gesture, yes, a gesture, without any fundamental issue to be addressed that are affecting Malawians.
Let’s face it: the political differences between Chakwera and Mutharika are all ideological. They are not personal rifts—in the instance of Bingu and Muluzi—that are jeopardizing the progress of the nation. No.
If there is anything, Chakwera’s political battles are within the Tonse Alliance set up where partners there are jostling for power and control. To me, Chakwera need to concentrate on managing his Tonse Alliance because it’s health is critical for the country.
Likewise DPP. Mutharika has more enemies in his party than outside the party. He need to manage the Kondwani Nankhumwas and get rid of political riff-raffs.
In other words, our biggest political challenge, as of now, is internal squabbles facing Tonse Alliance and DPP. Not between these two. That is why, the meeting between Mutharika and Chakwera should be seen as just one those courtesy calls with little or no value to issues facing Malawi.
Malawians still want answers from the Mutharika regime as to why it let loose it’s fangs to plunder our resources with such a reckless abandon.
One can only hope that, in their courtesy chat, the two opened up to each and agreed to work together to ensure that every coin lost is returned and anyone involved is not protected.
I think nkhwizi izi ndivuto ndithu. The opening chapter nkhaza zokhazokha. This visit could mean alot of things in politics. For example if rumours are true kuti palibe kugwilizana mu tonse then chakwera is sending out feelers for possible future alliances. Remember no permanent enemies in politics
You say the political differences between the former and current Presidents are ideological? Really? What exactly is their ideology. No African President since Mandela and Neverending had an ideology! The only ideology is left is how to steal public coffers! Blatantly like Mutharika or silently like Chakwera.0
Talk Talk Chakwera should focus on delivering on the promises which he made to Malawians instead of appeasing APM and others like Bakili who have stolen state resources and fatten themselves like pigs on the stolen loot.. Talk Talk Chakwera should stop playing a diplomat to divert attention from the promises he made.
Exactly how does Talk Talk justify meeting APM who looted state resources and who should be sitting in a prison cell instead of living in a palace in great luxury and being visited by the Head of State.
Stupid writer pointless article
Whats your problem here? Or else you waiting for the invitation card to attend there meeting?
Jealousy politics is what your are trying to influence here.
Fosek!!!!
I also see not any substance in this article except to ignite flames of jealousy, hatred and disunity. How can a whole writer see no importance of the head of state visiting his immediate past president? He needs some sort of psychological counseling to appreciate the importance of these two Giants’ meeting.
This is a very stupid article
ya muluzi ndi kamuzu compared ndi pitala ndi cakwera ndi zosiyana.
pitala anabera mavoti no wonder zikuvuta kuvomererza just like trump style. agalu okha okha awiliwa.
Chakwera is visiting APM just for photo opportunity. If he is doing it out of love, he should unblock APM’s Accounts so that he can start accessing his salary with which to buy food and pay for medical attention. Chakwera is a big devil who wants APM dead due to deprivation. Fotseki.
Mr Fiko, the Party issue should not be a center of democracy in Malawi, let alone Malawians we don’t eat parties, all Malawians want is peace and good Governance, so what you are worried of is just your own thoughts! All internal fights ends internally, we need our Malawi, so don’t mislead Malawians because you have a space to write your own thoughts here by telling them that the meeting of Chakwera and Peter has nothing to do with Malawians,I tell you it has a very big impact on well wishers of all Malawians! We don’t want your Tonse issue… Read more »
Very welcome move. The former president has not publicly conceeded after the June election re run. This may be due to arrogance or utter disbelief. We have recently observed this unhealthy altitude from a largest democracy .This is dangerous because it causes polarisation of the society .A polarised society can NOT develop. Behind the former president are staunch followers ignorantly fixated to the ideal of the former regime. They may be operators in the government machinery or parastals bent to “silently” wreak havoc and frustrate. Its hard to see or remove all of them. Remember they are Malawins too But… Read more »
I I beg to differ with you nyasatimes editor . The visit should not be taken as just a courtesy call as you term it. It’s nkt at all . This was and it is a special visit aimed at building Malawi much to the benefit of Malawians under the tutelage of the very Right Reverend Chakwera the leader of Malawi . He has a lot to tap from APM who has been minister in key ministries in a democratic Malawi. He has to borrow a leaf and from the wise leaders in the likes of APM and Atcheya. In… Read more »