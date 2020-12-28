Chinsapo Sweet Melodies impress at ‘Moyo wanga ukondwa’ double album launch

It was a day of fun and dance for music lovers in the capital Lilongweon Saturday 26 December at Sheaffer ICA Marque during the launch of both CD and DVD of Chinsapo Sweet Melodies ‘Moyo wanga ukondwa ‘ album and the group gave a massive performance.

Dubbed Channel for all Nation (CAN) Christmas Bash, the event pooled a variety of patronage and defied the odds as the youth, middle aged and the elderly together with members from the community formed part of the audience.

Despite heavy rains, the show started on a high note with splendid performances by local choirs and some upcoming musicians who really entertained fans with their dancing antics and later the venue was set ablaze with other energized performances by Maxwell Olloto, Martha Mituka, Norman Phiri, Henry Masamba and Maggie Mangani.

Before the official launch of the album, Saxess and Cozizwa proved to be extraordinary musicians with their wonderful performance leaving people starving for more.

Dressed in a matching outfit, singing with authority Chinsapo Sweet Melodies popularly known as the Choir of the moment, got on stage at around 4PM while singing one of their best songs in the album. Called ‘nganganga’.

One of the patrons Annabel Kanyade described the show as one of its kind saying it was well organized and that she was impressed with the performance.

She said: “To say the fact I have enjoyed the show, I doubted when coming here but this Choir has proved me wrong by giving out the best performance that everyone has also enjoyed.”

Speaking during the launch, Chinsapo Sweet Melodies chairperson Angella Chankomera thanked the people for gracing the occasion saying the patronage was beyond their expectations.

“We are very happy that you have come to give us support, we don’t take this for granted, May good Lord bless you all,” she said.

Chankomera said they are destined for the better and their music is a blend of both modern and traditional elements.

In her remarks, administrator for Choice Construction, the co-sponsors of the event Esther Lazaro said they felt compelled to assist in the arts industry considering that musicians have stayed so long without performing hence it was important to lift them up.

“We will continue supporting the music industry as part of our corporate social responsibility and we are happy that the relationship with Channel for all Nations have been good and we believe that we will work together in various projects,” she said

President of Musicians association of Malawi (MUM) Gloria Manong’a presided over the launch and further hailed the fans for patronizing the show in their large numbers saying this is a clear indication that people have missed live shows.

Manong’a also warned fellow artists to invest the little they source so that they do not suffer in times of pandemics like it has been the case this year.

“This has been the worst year in the arts industry considering that most musicians depend on live shows to earn their daily bread hence with the ban government had put in place, Malawi became like hell for most musicians”, Manong’a said.

“The year 2020 should be a lesson to not only musicians but every Malawian to save or invest the little they earn so that they don’t find problems when disaster occurs, signs are already there that there is a second wave of the coronavirus hence everyone needs to be cautious”, added the president.

Other musicians who also graced the launch include Favoured Martha, Barbra Nyangulu, Kamuzu Barracks Gospel Singers and Marvelous Deeds among others.

