Bullets keep Nomads on their toes in Malawi title push

TNM Super League championship contenders Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets on Sunday maintained their winning streak as the title push is reaching the climax with three games to go.

Leaders Nomads defeated Dwangwa United at Balaka Stadium while second-placed Bullets scrapped through against fifth-placed Mafco at Chitowe.

The Nomads had to come from behind to win 3-2 while Bullets had to score winning goal late through a penalty to win 2-1.

This means Wanderers are at the top with 62 points from 27 games while Bullets maintain their pressure on the rivals with 61 points from 28 games.

Dwangwa United gave their supporters and Ganyu supporters false hopes when Hassan Upindi scored an opening goal in as early as the 8th minute.

But the Nomads quickly responded through pint sized striker Jafali Chande who headed the ball home few minutes later.

Isaac Kaliati increased the lead and Captain Joseph Kamwendo scored the third and final goal for the Nomads.

But Upindi, who was in sparkling form, reduced the arrears later to make it 3-2.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Wanderers Head Coach Yassin Osman expressed delightment with the result.

But Osman blamed his charges for losing concentration at some point in time that resulted into conceding unnecessary goals.

“We have three games to go and we are very much focusing on these three games to win the title. We will take each game as it comes,” said Osman who admitted the battle still rages on.

Bullets coach Rodgers Yasin strongly believes his side will continue to push Wanderers all the way as the season draws to a climax.

“Bullets are making sure that they keep Wanderers on their toes,” Yasin said.

Wanderers team manager Steve Madeira said they “cool” with the excitement of the last games.

The Nomads will this weekend face Mzuni FC in a replay of the match which was abandoned few weeks ago at the Balaka Stadium.

The match will be played at the Civo Stadium.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Nyasa Big Bullets beat Mafco FC 2-1 in a tough match played at Chitowe Stadium while Kamuzu Barracks beat Azam Tigers 2-1.

