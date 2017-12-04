Otamanda Chikadza’s King of Glory’ album in the offing

Blessed with a golden voice up and coming gospel musician Otamanda Chikadza who sings under Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) praise team in Lilongwe is currently in the studio working on his debut album titled ‘King of Glory’ that promises to delight gospel music enthusiasts as well as all those who appreciate good music.

Some of the songs in the album including victorious, Prophet of God, Game Changer and Malaulo have already been recorded and the album is expected to be released early next year.

Speaking in an interview, Chikadza told Nyasa Times that he gets his inspiration from his spiritual father, prophet shepherd Bushiri and he will strive to make Christ known across the continent through his God given talent.

“God gave me talent which I am going to use and share the gospel, I am very passionate about my music, and people should expect nothing but the best from me.

“These are worship songs that are meant to bring people closer to God as well as to entertain them through the lovely melodies”, he said

The multi-talented youthful afro-pop artist said the development comes barely months after releasing some singles including songs like dry bones and a hit song anthem Miracle which has a popular word of !I receive!.

Listening to his music samples, one can really testify that Chikadza has a future in as far as music is concerned.

Chikadza started his musical career at tender age but he became to realize his great potential in 2014 when he started recording his own songs which received positive feedbacks from a lot of people in the music industry.

Some of his sample songs can be accessed in different platforms including on iTunes, APMC store, Spotify, Tidal, malawimusic.com, you tube and Maluso music on the following linkshttps://malusomusic.com/artists/otachikadza

https://malusomusic.com/songs/3417 dry bones

https://malusomusic.com/songs/3416 Miracle

Currently Chikadza also known as Ota is studying music and music crossroads.

