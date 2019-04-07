Bullets ready to release wondeboy Mkwate, says Haiya

yasa Big Bullets Acting Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O) Fleetwood Haiya has revealed that his club is ready to release their wonder kid Mike Mkwate to Zambian first division side Buildcon FC.

Haiya said they are currently looking forward to their counterparts to come up with a proposed transfer fee offer on the player.

The prolific attacker who was spotted during a Zambia and Malawi match over two weeks ago returned home from zambia few days ago where he underwent a wing long trials at the Ndola based division side.

Haiya claims the player had successful trials.

He however revealed that as a club, they are ready to release the player for the betterment of his future life after football.

The flamboyant C.E.O therefore assured all Bullets supporters that the news should not be a cause for worry as they already have a secure replacement in the name of another Malawi under 23 international new signing Peter Banda.

Mkwate has been influential both at national and local level.

Just last week, he played a vital role in helping his club win the Eco Bank charity shield cup when he provided a superb assist to veteran striker Chiukepo Msowoya to score the winning goal ad the only goal for the match as they beat their sworn in old age rivals mighty be forward wanderers at the Kamuzu stadium in Blantyre.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :