DPP elections chief Ben Phiri sets campaign tone : Mwanamvekha says ‘victory certain’

Director of Elections for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Ben Phiri, who is aspiring as Member of Parliament in Thyolo Central, launched his campaign for the May 21Tripartite Elections in grand style on Saturday where he pledged that the development projects he has contributed so far are just a tip of the iceberg because he has more in store for the constituency once voted into office.

Held at Thyolo Glenae Primary School, also known as Edodorato that is surrounded by pristine tea estate, Phiri was welcomed by a tumultuous crowd as he arrived escorted by a convoy of bicycles, motorcycles, cars and balloon-carrying women supporters.

And that was not all — the launch was graced by Joseph Mwanamveka, who is the Minister Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development; the District Commissioner; Traditional Authority Chilamwera; Senior Chief Kapichi; the DPP organizing committee secretary Chimwemwe Chipungu, who is also aspiring DPP MP for Thyolo West constituency and several other DPP dignitaries.

The launch was spiced by a music show by popular artists, Joseph Phungu Nkasa and Evance Mereka as well drama, poetry and a dance competition.

Phiri applauded the people for entrusting their trust and confidence in him to representing them in the august House, saying as a development conscious person, he will not disappoint them.

“This is the proudest moment in my life because you have given me the mandate to represent you in the august House. I promise you the best of services once I get into office so that together we make a huge difference to Thyolo Central Constituency.

“What I have contributed so far in as far as development in concerned is just the beginning. I want to change the face of Thyolo Central through your vote. For one to win an election you must have the people to back you and I am proud of you people for your support.

“I just don’t promise people as others have done before, I deliver. I have shown you what I have in store for you and once voted in office I pledge many more development projects,” Phiri said.

He added that he is in good working relation with President Peter Mutharika, with whom he has worked with since 2007 when he was appointed as his advisor.

“I learnt the best from President Mutharika in as far a development is concerned. We have initiated development work together and it was from him that I learnt the philosophy that do not just promise but provide it.

“In the first five-year term of office, Professor Mutharika was supposed to spend time on development planning but he has done just the opposite as he started developing Malawi immediately he ascended to office.

“That is what I have also done. Whatever project I have done here in Thyolo Central is a plan of what I intend to continue doing once you trust in me by giving me your voted into Parliament,” Phiri said.

One of the social amenities Phiri provided for Thyolo Central constituency include enhancement of Khonjeni health centre, provision of a high-tech ambulance equipped with life saving accessories, provision of electricity, building extra primary school blocks, bridges, the provision of a youth resource centre and a sports tournament in which all participating teams were dressed and provided with a training ball and he promised to rehabilitate football pitches and netball courts.

Mwanamveka, who is DPP’s National Executive Committee Member and MP in Chiradzulu, told the huge gathering that they are lucky for having Phiri as their prospective MP because he is young, industrious, well educated and hard working, who commands respect in the top hierarchy of the party and government.

“Get that courage in coming out in large numbers to vote for Ben Phiri as your MP and Arthur Peter Mutharika as your President if you want good development projects to be initiated in your constituency,” Mwanamveka said.

Taking his turn, Traditional Authority Chilamwera and Senior Chief Kapichi paid tribute to Phiri for providing a girls hostel at Mpinji Primary School, rehabilitation of school blocks that were affected by heavy rains, also building new ones as well supplying water at all health centres and electricity for most parts of the constituency as well as providing bursaries for needy students.

District governor, Owen Kochelani hailed Mwanamveka for honoring the launch with his presence, saying they did not take for granted because it showed the top DPP hierarchy was in total support of Phiri.

He applauded Phiri for taking the bull by its horns when he accepted to represent the people of Thyolo Central, saying every development project he has done long before he becomes an MP was very much appreciated throughout the constituency.

“With what you have done so far, we now have the confidence that once you ascend as our MP, Thyolo Central shall wear a new face through development projects,” he said.

