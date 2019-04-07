Airtel Malawi donates desks and re-usable sanitary pads at Mvama primary school in Lilongwe

As one way of complementing government efforts in promoting education in the country, leading Mobile provider, Airtel through its Airtel Money Trust Fund has donated class room desks and reusable Sanitary pads at Mvama primary School in Lilongwe.

Mvama primary school is second out of a total of 15 Primary schools that Airtel Money trust will be supporting with double seater desks across the country. Two weeks ago Airtel also donated 74 double seater desks and reusable sanitary kits at Nsambamwali primary school, Lirangwe in Blantyre.

Speaking during the donation, Airtel Senior Zonal Business Manager Misheck Kavuta said the donation is part of their corporate social responsibility.

Kavuta said education is one of the key areas that Airtel has decided to support knowing that it is a critical element of development for the country and the donation has been made possible with support from the ministry of Education.

“At Airtel, we believe that education is a great element when it comes to development, Mvama primary School will not be the only beneficiary under the Airtel Money Trust because we are also planning to go to other primary schools across the country where we will also donate classroom desks and reusable sanitary over the next couple of months,” he said.

According to Kavuta, he believes that the reusable sanitary pads would likely improve the girl’s menstrual hygiene and provide them with needed comfort as they can be washed and reused over and over.

He also advised students to take care of the desks so that others coming ahead of them may also benefit.

Mvama Primary School head teacher Cecilia Makutu hailed Airtel for donating classroom desks and sanitary pads to girl students saying it will help the students to learn comfortably and also reducing poor menstrual hygiene respectively.

“You may agree with me that in Malawi a girl child can be absent from school for so many days in one term just because she is going through a monthly period, now with this donation of reusable sanitary pads the problem will be minimized and menstrual hygiene is guaranteed,” she said.

Makutu also appealed to other well-wishers to consider helping Mvama Primary School which is facing several problems including lack of class room blocks and proper source of water.

Airtel Money Trust fund is money set aside from interest earned from the mobile money business that goes back to the community in need across the country under Airtel’s flagship Corporate Social Responsibility programme called ‘touching lives’.

