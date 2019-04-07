DPP refutes alliance bid with PP: Dausi says ‘Who wants to associate with Cashgate people?’

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has denied that it coerced the ruling People’s Party (PP) for an electoral alliance but were rebuffed hence in retribution wants to arrest its leader Joyce Banda.

DPP publicity secretary Nicholas Dausi, who is also Minister for Homeland Security, said his party has never spoken to PP because it has never been interested to be associated with PP.

Said Dausi:“That is not true, there is no way we can ask for an alliance with PP. Who wants to associate with Cashgate people?”

He was reacting to claims made by PP’s leaders—secretary general Ibrahim Matola, vice-presidents Ralph Mhone (North), Beatrice Mwale (Centre) and Roy Kachale-Banda (East) as well as publicity secretary Ackson Kalaile-Banda during a news conference at Mzuzu Hotel on Saturday.

Kalaile-Banda said the DPP is bitter because PP rebuffed several requests for an electoral alliance in the May 21 2019 elections.

He said: “We have names of those senior officials who approached us, and they even met Dr Joyce Banda, asking her to work withthem. But after that failed, after we rejected them, they are coming with all these allegations. This is just witch-hunting because they have seen us working with MCP.”

But Dausi laughed off the claims, saying DPP can never get into an alliance with PP.

This follows government’s sentiments that Banda’s warrant of arrest in relation to the looting of public resources at Capital Hill, dubbed Cashgate, is still alive and valid, and that in the fullness of time, she will face the law.

PP has since challenged government to effect the said warrant of arrest for Banda if they have evidence linking her to Cashgate.

When in power, Banda ordered a forensic audit undertaken by British firm RSM (formerly called Baker Tilly) covering a randomly selected six months period—between April and September 2013.

The audit established that about K24 billion was siphoned from the public coffers through dubious payments on inflated invoices and goods or services never rendered.

In May 2015, a financial analysis report by audit and business advisory firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) also established that about K577 billion in public funds could not be reconciled between 2009 and December 31 2014.

However, the K577 billion figure was later revised downwards to K236 billion by another British forensic auditor.

