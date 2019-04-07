Malawi referees warn clubs of tough season after shunning refresher course

Malawian elite league clubs have been warned of tough times ahead of the new soccer season after shunning a refresher course over the weekend.

The course organised by Malawi FA in conjunction with the National Referees Association and Super league of Malawi (Sulom) took place in all the the three regions of the country.

It was aimed at familiarising football coaches and managers to the amended football laws by the International Football association (IFAB) at its 133rd annual general meeting in Aberdeen, Scotland on 2nd March 2019.

Nyasa Times understands that only one coach Benjamin Kumwenda was in attendance is southern region while very few including Deklerk Msakakuona of Blue Eagles and Heillings Mwakasungula and Gabriel Chirwa [team managers for Civil and Silver respectively] were among the very few notable faces present in the central region.

About 80 referees and match assessors attended Blantyre course and over 70 were also present in the central region.

South workshop facilitator Moffat Champiti said it is unfortunate that the clubs shunned the meeting.

“This is very unfortunate and you will be surprised to see clubs complaining of referred decisions once the league resumes because they won’t be aware of the new and amended laws” said Champiti.

But the former FIFA referee emphasized that the new laws will be applied once the season begins.

Initially, according to IFAB, the new and amended laws will come into effect on 1st June 2019.

On his part, sulom General Secretary Williams Banda also conquered with Champiti that the clubs have indeed lost a golden opportunity.

Banda was however worried that the development might be a cause for preventable problems that comes along the season.

“Most of the problems that lead to violence come as a result of misunderstanding and misinterpretation of football laws” said Banda.

Meanwhile, Banda revealed that the players transfer window has been closed.

The league commences on April 13 2019

